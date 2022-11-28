All you need to know about the sixth mass extinction event

Most conservation biologists today think humanity has already entered a sixth mass extinction phase due to the acceleration of species extinction and biodiversity loss over the past 100 to 200 years. And guess what? Unlike past events, which were triggered by events such as impact from a 10-15 kilometer comet or increasing volcanism, this time, we may only have ourselves to blame.

In other words, the sixth mass extinction will be the first to result from human (anthropogenic) actions, including human-induced climate change.

What will be the 6th mass extinction?

Overhunting of the dodo: a symbol of modern mass extinction Walter Paget (1862-1935) et al./Wikimedia Commons

The next mass extinction will be arguably the sixth such event since multicellular life first appeared about 500 million years ago. This event will be the first since the end of the dinosaurs during the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event some 66 million years ago.

There is some debate as to whether we are still in the Holocene epoch - a geological division of time that began around 11,700 years ago, since the end of the last major glacial epoch, or ice age.

Some argue that humanity's profound impact on Earth may have induced a new epoch, called the Anthropocene epoch ('Anthro' means humans), which could have begun as recently as the 1800s during the Industrial Revolution.

A sixth mass extinction could have begun as recently as the 1800s duncan1890/iStock

As such, you may see that the sixth mass extinction is referred to as either the Holocene or Anthropocene mass extinction.

What will cause the next mass extinction?

Various human-induced issues such as pollution are driving extinction rates TheCrimsonMonkey/iStock

Unlike mass extinctions in the past, the sixth will be caused by people.

Both directly and indirectly, humans are contributing to the sixth mass extinction. These involve the spread of invasive species, habitat destruction, and illegal trade, and overexploitation of species, including overhunting.

Human-induced pollution, newly emerging illnesses, and climate change are also primary causes.

Deforestation puts species at risk Philip Thurston/iStock