Researchers at the College of Chemistry and Molecular Sciences at Wuhan University in China have achieved a significant 'breakthrough' in materials science that allows alloys to be made from a diverse range of metals and at much lower temperatures than conventional methods, the South China Morning Post reported. The breakthrough involves nothing more than adding the metal gallium to the mix.

Since the Bronze Age, alloys have contributed to the advancement of our civilization. Modern-day applications of alloys involve creating and manufacturing high-entropy alloys (HEAs) composed of five or more metallic elements.

HEAs are highly resistant to wear and tear and have found applications in areas such as aerospace, energy conversion and storage, and medicinal equipment. However, creating HEA is an energy-intensive affair requiring temperatures of up to 3,632 Fahrenheit (2,000 degrees Celsius). However, this does not guarantee their formation since metallic atoms can be highly non-compatible.