The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have collaborated to investigate the furthest galaxy protocluster ever detected, situated at a staggering distance of 13.14 billion light-years from Earth.

A protocluster comprises several gravitationally bound galaxies merging to become a massive galactic cluster.

These two powerful telescopes' observations revealed the emerging cluster's "dense metropolitan core, indicating accelerated galaxy growth."

Observation using Webb and ALMA

The scientists used Webb's NIRSpec to observe the protocluster's core area for this investigation.

This instrument detected ionized oxygen-ion light ([OIII] 5008) from four galaxies within a quadrangle core zone, measuring 36,000 light-years wide on each side. This area is nearly half the size of our Milky Way galaxy's radius. This estimation led to the confirmation of the distance of the protocluster from Earth.