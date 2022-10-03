Meet Amasia: Earth's next supercontinent will form in the next 200-300 million years

Underneath the still exteriors, our planet is undergoing a massive churn that manifests itself over millions of years. Last week, Interesting Engineering reported how scientists study rare finds from deep below the Earth's surface to gain insights into the working of the inner Earth.

Now, researchers at the Earth Dynamics Research Group and the School of Earth and Planetary Sciences at New Curtin University have used a supercomputer to forecast what could be the likely effect of the movement of the giant tectonic plates.

The formation of continents

Over the past two billion years, the Earth's continents have collided to form a supercontinent on multiple occasions. Called the supercontinent cycle, this occurs every 600 million years and brings all the continents of the world together.

Over 700 million years ago, the previous supercontinent started breaking apart and began shrinking the Panthalassa super ocean. The ocean that was the largest at its peak when the dinosaurs roamed on Earth continues to shrink by a few centimeters even today and is commonly known as the Pacific Ocean.

Yet the ongoing supercontinent cycle means that over the course of the next 200-300 million years, the Pacific Ocean will shrink from its current expanse of thousands of miles and bring the continents of America and Asia together to form Amasia.