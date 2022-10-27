Amateur scientists uncover origin story of meteorite that makes pigs vomit

The meteorite eventually came to be known as Lafayette and has seen many potential origin stories. One of these, reported by American meteorite collector Harvey Nininger in 1935, is that a Black student at Purdue University saw it land in a pond where he was fishing and donated it to the university.

Now, a team of science sleuths have managed to collect enough evidence to suggest that this is indeed what happened in either 1919 or 1927. It all started in 2019 with the work of planetary scientist Dr Áine O’Brien, of the University of Glasgow’s School of Geographical & Earth Sciences.

When analyzing the meteorite, O’Brien noticed a metabolite called deoxynivalenol which is found in a fungus which contaminates grain crops and causes sickness in humans and animals, with pigs being particularly badly affected.

Colleagues familiar with the story of Lafayette’s supposed touchdown to Earth suggested to O’Brien that dust from crops in neighboring farmland could have carried the metabolite to surrounding waterways. Lafayette would have therefore been contaminated when the meteorite landed in a pond.

Further research revealed the historic prevalence of the fungus in Tippecanoe County in Indiana, where Purdue is located. Scientists found that the highest prevalence of the fungus was in the 20 years before 1931.

Analysis of fireball sightings over the same period provided more clues to the timing of Lafayette’s landing. Sightings of a fireball across southern Michigan and northern Indiana were reported on November 26, 1919.