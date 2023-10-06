Amazon's Project Kuiper first payload launches off of Florida

Amazon's Project Kuiper first payload launches off of FloridaTwo demo satellites, KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2, will now be placed into orbit.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 06, 2023 01:13 PM ESTCreated: Oct 06, 2023 01:13 PM ESTscienceProject Kuiper's first payload taking off.The Launch Pad/YouTube Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Amazon’s mission “Protoflight” took off at 2:06 PM EST today on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission will now aim to place two demo satellites, KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2, at a height of 311 miles (500 kilometers) as part of the first payload of Project Kuiper.An ambitious noble goalAmazon’s goal for Project Kuiper is to ensure that everyone has access to quick and affordable internet connectivity, no matter where they are. People who live in rural and isolated places without access to conventional internet services may benefit the most from Amazon’s latest venture. See Also Related Amazon's Project Kuiper test mission to launch on Oct 6 Amazon will now launch Project Kuiper satellites on Atlas V Could Amazon's satellite service steal the lead from SpaceX's Starlink? Other satellite internet service providers like SpaceX's Starlink and OneWeb will be in competition with Project Kuiper. To provide worldwide internet service, these businesses are also putting enormous satellite constellations into operation.Project Kuiper could be used for a number of other things in addition to bringing internet access to underserved areas, such as supporting Amazon's cloud services and facilitating quicker and more dependable communication for autonomous vehicles and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.However, the project is not without obstacles. The deployment of large satellite constellations in space raises regulatory and environmental concerns, including issues related to space debris and potential interference with other satellite systems. To ensure safe and responsible satellite deployment, businesses like Amazon must collaborate closely with regulatory organizations.Safe and sustainableIn a blog on its site, Amazon outlined how the firm planned to make Project Kuiper safe and sustainable and how its orbital debris mitigation plan had been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).“We need to help protect the different environments in which we’re operating—on Earth and in space. The Project Kuiper team has prioritized space safety and sustainability from day one, and these principles have influenced every aspect of our satellite network, from satellite design and operational plans to the architecture of the constellation itself,” read the post.This consists of equipping each satellite in the constellation with active propulsion systems in order for Amazon’s team to be able to control every stage of a satellite's mission to actively maneuver satellites to help maintain distance from other spacecraft and steer clear of pre-existing trash in low Earth orbit. In addition, each satellite in the Kuiper System will operate within 5 miles (9 kilometers) of its assigned altitude, helping to minimize the possibility of satellite overlap. The Kuiper System will further operate at low altitudes between roughly 367 to 391 miles (590 and 630 kilometers) above Earth, allowing for quick and reliable deorbiting of satellites at the conclusion of their missions. These low altitudes ensure that non-operational spacecraft will decay even in the case of a propulsion system failure. Furthermore, Amazon’s onboard propulsion systems are designed to actively deorbit satellites within a year of their mission ending.These steps protect our precious but limited space environment and ensure the long-term sustainability of space for future generations to come. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Joby Aviation just started testing its eVTol with a pilotToo hot to fly? The effects of heatwaves on air travelWhat is a submarine implosion?Maybe you can hear sounds in space after allWhat is the real impact of CGI — on the environment and on audiencesEvidence of funerary cannibalism in early human culture foundAmazon's Ring offers $1 million for the best alien video evidenceHow air quality systems could solve the biodiversity crisisX removes headlines from posts to decrease attention to newsHow much matter exists in the universe? Scientists find new results Job Board