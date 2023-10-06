Amazon's Project Kuiper first payload launches off of Florida

Amazon’s mission “Protoflight” took off at 2:06 PM EST today on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The mission will now aim to place two demo satellites, KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2, at a height of 311 miles (500 kilometers) as part of the first payload of Project Kuiper.

An ambitious noble goal

Amazon’s goal for Project Kuiper is to ensure that everyone has access to quick and affordable internet connectivity, no matter where they are. People who live in rural and isolated places without access to conventional internet services may benefit the most from Amazon’s latest venture.