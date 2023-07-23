Americans prioritize safety over space travel, survey shows

Americans prioritize safety over space travel, survey showsMost Americans favor NASA's focus on deflecting asteroids to protect Earth rather than pursuing lunar and Martian exploration.Abdul-Rahman Oladimeji Bello| Jul 23, 2023 10:19 AM ESTCreated: Jul 23, 2023 10:19 AM ESTscienceNASA logoiStock/Laserlens Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a galaxy not so far away, most Americans are casting their eyes on the skies, but not necessarily on the Moon or Mars. A recent survey by the Pew Research Center has unveiled that most Americans are more concerned about the threat of potential asteroid impacts on Earth, urging NASA to deflect these space intruders rather than diverting its resources to lunar and Martian exploration.The survey, conducted among over 10,000 individuals, offers an insightful glimpse into the public's views on space exploration, NASA's role, private space companies, and the United States' position as a leader in space. While respondents acknowledged the significance of maintaining America's global leadership role in space exploration, they are less enthusiastic about NASA's traditional ventures, such as revisiting the Moon, embarking on a Mars mission, or conducting scientific researchWhat seems to capture the public's imagination and concern is the idea of safeguarding our planet from potential cosmic collisions. An astonishing 60 percent of those surveyed deemed monitoring asteroids and other celestial bodies that might threaten Earth the top priority for NASA. The fear of cosmic catastrophes is real, and it's no wonder this concern has resonated with so many.However, despite this reassuring accomplishment, some critics argue that planetary defense doesn't seem to be at the forefront of NASA's current priorities. The agency's focus, at the moment, remains on its ambitious Artemis program, aiming to send astronauts back to the Moon and eventually pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The 2024 budget request allocated a significant portion, $8.1 billion, toward the Artemis program, indicating NASA's commitment to the lunar endeavor.Additionally, NASA's 2024 budget prioritizes the ambitious Mars Sample Return mission, which seeks to collect samples from the Red Planet's surface and return them to Earth. However, this mission faces scrutiny and potential budget cuts, with the Senate insisting on a detailed funding profile for the venture.AsteroidsiStock/buradaki The survey's results highlight a significant shift in public sentiment from previous years. Notably, in a similar Pew Research Center survey conducted in 2018, monitoring the Earth's climate system took the top spot as NASA's most crucial mission. Interestingly, in that earlier survey, the idea of a mission to Mars had marginally outpaced the Moon in popularity, indicating a changing preference among the public.There is still support for NASADespite these evolving priorities, one remains constant: the public's unwavering support for NASA and its critical role in space exploration. An overwhelming 65 percent of respondents believe that NASA's involvement is essential, even as private space companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic play a more prominent role in space endeavors.The survey also revealed intriguing insights into Americans' expectations for space tourism. While over half of those surveyed envision space travel becoming routine for tourists in the next 50 years, surprisingly, only 35 percent expressed personal interest in participating in such adventures.As the universe continues to captivate our imaginations, it's essential to balance exploring new frontiers and safeguarding our home planet from potential celestial hazards. 