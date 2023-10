According to the National Library of Medicine, Early life adversity (ELA) involves exposure to environmental circumstances during childhood or adolescence that are likely to require significant psychological, behavioral, or neurobiological adaptation by an average child and that represent a deviation from the expected environment.

Recently, a study was conducted to explore the effects of early-life adversities (ELAs) on neurological functioning and anxiety responses in later generations.

The study aimed to understand how the difficulties of early life experiences, such as separation from mothers, affected mice.

Researchers wanted to examine if these experiences could cause neurological changes in the functioning of mice's brains, leading to anxiety and panic later in life. They found that these effects could be passed down to the next generations.