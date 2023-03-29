These 'new' amino acids may forge weight loss without surgery or nausea

Moreover, there was no evidence of nausea or vomiting in these experiments.

According to the team's most recent findings, GEP44-induced weight loss can also be linked to higher energy expenditure, manifesting as increased activity, heart rate, or body temperature.

Chemotherapy nausea treatment

"For a long time, we didn't think you could separate weight reduction from nausea and vomiting because they're linked to the exact same part of the brain," Doyle said in a press release.

But the researchers have now uncoupled those two pathways — and that has implications for chemotherapy, which causes similar side effects.

And that's not all. The duo added that GEP44 lessened rats' desire for opiates like fentanyl. If it also functions in people, Doyle claims, it might be able to aid drug addicts in quitting or preventing relapse.

Additionally, it was discovered that the peptide treatments lower blood sugar, attracting glucose to muscle tissue, which can be used as fuel. They could also transform some pancreatic cells into insulin-producing cells, assisting in replacing those damaged by diabetes.

Study abstract:

Mechanisms of long-term sustained weight loss and glycemic normalization after obesity surgery have been tied to changes in gut hormone levels, including glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and neuropeptide YY (PYY). We demonstrate that unimolecular peptide biased agonists (GEP44 and GEP12) of the GLP-1-, neuropeptide Y1- and Y2-receptors (GLP-1R; Y1-R, Y2-R) result in Y1-R antagonist controlled, GLP-1R dependent, stimulation of insulin secretion rate in rat and human islets; along with insulin-independent Y1-R mediated glucose uptake in muscle tissue ex vivo; and profound reductions in food intake and body weight relative to liraglutide in a chronic study in obese rats. Our findings support the role of Y1-R signaling in glucoregulation and highlights the therapeutic potential of targeting GLP-1R and both Y1-/Y2-Rs, simultaneously, as a route to ‘bypass’ obesity surgery, while achieving the long-term benefits of such, addressing a need for millions of patients, especially when surgery is not an option.