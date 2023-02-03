Scientists developed new ice form with similar density to liquid water

The research team produced this new amorphous ice in the experiment and generated an atomic-scale model in a computer simulation. In the trials, crystalline ice was ground into tiny particles using the ball-milling process in a steel jar. Although it is frequently employed to create amorphous materials, ice has never been subjected to ball-milling.

MDA: Unlike all other ice

The researchers discovered that ball-milling produced an amorphous type of ice with a density comparable to liquid water and a condition that resembled water in solid form, unlike all other known ice. Their novel ice was given the term medium-density amorphous ice (MDA).

“Our discovery of MDA raises many questions on the very nature of liquid water, and so understanding MDA’s precise atomic structure is very important,” said co-author Dr. Michael Davies, who carried out the computational modeling. “We found remarkable similarities between MDA and liquid water.”

It has been proposed that amorphous ice serves as a model for liquid water. Amorphous ice has historically been divided into two primary categories: high-density and low-density ice.

“The accepted wisdom has been that no ice exists within that density gap. Our study shows that the density of MDA is precisely within this density gap, and this finding may have far-reaching consequences for our understanding of liquid water and its many anomalies,” senior author Prof. Christoph Salzmann.