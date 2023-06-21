An amino acid essential for human growth detected in star-forming region

As they say, we are all made of stardust! Interestingly, an amino acid essential for normal human growth has been spotted in the interstellar space.

The amino acid tryptophan has been discovered in the star-forming region IC 348, which is located in the constellation Perseus around 1,000 light-years from Earth. Tryptophan is one of the 20 necessary amino acids for human development.

Susana Iglesias-Groth of The Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias (IAC) led the new research.

Detection of the amino acid

The now-retired Spitzer space telescope gathered evidence of this amino acid in the interstellar medium.

This star-forming region's Perseus Molecular Complex contained a high concentration of tryptophan.