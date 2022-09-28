An ancient rodent Morganucodon is the ancestor of all mammals including humans, study finds

“Our results have important implications for understanding the evolution of mammals and for conservation efforts,” said Harris Lewin, a professor of evolution and ecology at the University of California, Davis, and senior author of the paper.

The research was carried out by using 32 living species genome samples including humans and chimps, wombats and rabbits, manatees, domestic cattle, rhinos, bats, and pangolins. The analysis also included the chicken and Chinese alligator genomes as comparison groups.

As suggested by the University of California, Davis, some of these genomes are being generated as part of the Earth BioGenome Project and other large-scale biodiversity genome sequencing initiatives. The Earth BioGenome Project Working Group is chaired by Lewin.

Skull and jaws of Morganucodon Stephan Lautenschlager/Sketchfab

According to Joana Damas, the first author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher at the UC Davis Genome Center, the reconstruction reveals that the mammal ancestor had two sex chromosomes and 19 autosomal chromosomes, which govern the inheritance of an organism's traits aside from those controlled by sex-linked chromosomes.

More than 320 million years

In all 32 genomes, the scientists found 1,215 clusters of genes that always appear in the same order and on the same chromosome.

“This remarkable finding shows the evolutionary stability of the order and orientation of genes on chromosomes over an extended evolutionary timeframe of more than 320 million years,” Lewin said.