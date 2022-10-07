An arts space harnesses dancers’ body heat to power the venue in Scotland

"From club, gig, and exhibition goers, the innovative new system is now active and ready to capture the heat emitted from all of our visitors. The energy will then be stored across 12 underground boreholes, before being used to heat or cool our venue later - whether it be tomorrow, next month, or next year! The system is now activated across the venue in our foyer, the TV Studio, and the Galvanizers," SWG3 wrote on their Facebook page.

SWG3 managing director Andrew Fleming-Brown told BBC News that installing the system had been "a leap of faith" but the venue was committed to achieving "net-zero" carbon emissions by 2025.

Turning the heat up on the dance floor

Dancers' heat is piped through a carrier fluid to 650ft (200m) boreholes that can be charged like a thermal battery. This energy then travels back to the heat pumps and is upgraded to a suitable temperature. It is then emitted back into SWG3.

According to the owners, the system will enable them to disconnect the venue's gas boilers, resulting in a reduction of 70 tonnes of CO2 a year.

David Townsend, the founder of geothermal energy consultancy TownRock Energy, who designed the system, Bodyheat, told BBC News: "When you start dancing, medium pace, to the Rolling Stones or something, you might be generating 250W. But if you've got a big DJ, absolutely slamming basslines and making everyone jump up and down, you could be generating 500-600W of thermal energy."

The thermal heating and cooling system cost just over £600,000 to install.