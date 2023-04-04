An oxygen-eating battery implant cures 90 percent of cancer in mice

Instead of targeting cancer cells individually, the battery-driven drug-delivery system attacks the environment in which many cancer tumors originate and thrive. In a recently published study, the researchers revealed that they also tested their anticancer setup in mouse models having cancer tumors, and the results were exciting.

The saltwater battery uses oxygen against cancer

The absence of oxygen in cancer cells and their surrounding environment is a well-known distinction between them and healthy body cells. Studies in the past have also confirmed that hypoxia or oxygen deficiency favors the progression of cancer cells.

“Pathological hypoxia affects both cancer cells and the tumor microenvironment and plays a pivotal role in process of cancer progression and dissemination. Hypoxia regulates tumor neovascularization, metabolism, cell survival, and cell death,” the authors of a 2015 study on cancer and hypoxia noted.

The working mechanism of the self-charging battery system. Huang et al., 2023/Science Advances

The researchers at Fugan University realized this connection and developed a battery system that could detect cancer environments and simultaneously use hypoxia against the tumors.

The saltwater battery identifies low-oxygen tumor microenvironments and then maintains the hypoxia in those locations until TPZ destroys the cancer cells.

Since the battery regulates the tumor conditions and TPZ only targets cells in low-oxygen conditions, no other healthy body cell is harmed during the process. The battery system was tested on five mice. Within two weeks, it reduced cancer tumor volumes by 90 percent in four.