Scientists discover new anatomic structure in the brain that monitors and shields cells

Maiken Nedergaard, co-director of the Center for Translational Neuromedicine at the University of Rochester and the University of Copenhagen, and Kjeld Møllgård, M.D., a professor of neuroanatomy at the University of Copenhagen, published their fascinating study in Science.

The researchers named the layer SLYM, an abbreviation of Subarachnoidal LYmphatic-like Membrane. SLYM divides the space below the arachnoid layer and the subarachnoid space into two sections.

"The discovery of a new anatomic structure that segregates and helps control the flow of cerebrospinal fluid in and around the brain now provides us a much greater appreciation of the sophisticated role that CSF plays not only in transporting and removing waste from the brain but also in supporting its immune defenses," Nedergaard said in a statement.

New study in Nature Aging describes a new anatomical structure in the brain called SLYM, an abbreviation of Subarachnoidal LYmphatic-like Membrane, that acts as a barrier and a platform from which immune cells can monitor the brain. University of Copenhagen

Newly discovered part of the brain's waste disposal system

Though the team largely explains the function of SLYM in mice, they do report its presence in the adult human brain as well.

The SLYM is made of the mesothelium, which lines organs such as the heart and lungs. Møllgård, the first author of the study, suspected that a similar membrane might exist in the central nervous system, considering mesothelium protects organs and harbors immune cells. The membrane is too thin to be seen in people through brain-scanning machines.