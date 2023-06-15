Early tiny ancestors of huge sauropods weighed less than average humans

In 1978, a tiny bone fossil was discovered in South Africa. Reanalysis of this bone fragment has now created a whole new story on evolution about the diversity and size of huge sauropod dinosaurs, a press release said.

The bone fragment originated from the Lower Jurassic geological time period(from 201 to 174 million years ago). Previously, it was thought that the bone belonged to a juvenile dinosaur who perished young.

The latest analysis indicated that the fossil belongs to a fully grown unknown dinosaur species, which weighed less than most humans — roughly 165 pounds(75 kilograms).

An early relative of the Sauropod clan

For decades, experts assumed that the small bone was an arm of a young Massospondylus carinatus. Mainly because it was discovered in the Massospondylus Assemblage Zone, named after the dinosaurs that previously ruled this region of south-central Africa.