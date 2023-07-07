Ancient amber reveals how some birds survived asteroid-induced mass extinction

Ancient amber reveals how some birds survived asteroid-induced mass extinctionThis amber has been described as the "first definitive fossil evidence of juvenile molting." Mrigakshi Dixit| Jul 07, 2023 11:45 AM ESTCreated: Jul 07, 2023 11:45 AM ESTscienceFeathers from a baby bird that lived 99 million years ago, preserved in amber.Shundong Bi. Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Birds were the only dinosaur group to survive the horrific asteroid strike that caused a mass extinction about 66 million years ago. However, not all of the birds living at the time survived. That has created the baffling enigma that paleontologists have been attempting to unravel for decades – how did some avian ancestors survive while others perished?Now, two new studies have zeroed in on one possible trait – molting. Molting in modern birdsMolting is a process in which birds shed and re-grow their feathers. Feathers are formed of keratin, the same protein that produces human hair and fingernails. Birds rely on feathers to execute a range of functions, including flying, swimming, camouflage, attracting mates, staying warm, and shielding their skin against the sun's rays. See Also Related Rare evidence of ‘arthropod-vertebrate relationships’ found preserved in ancient amber Researchers found a hairy snail in a 99-million-year-old amber Scientists 'Discover' the World's Smallest-Known 'Dinosaur' to Date Trapped in Amber Feathers, on the other hand, are complicated structures that cannot be repaired, which is why they molt.“Molt is something that I don't think a lot of people think about, but it is fundamentally such an important process to birds because feathers are involved in so many different functions,” said Jingmai O’Connor, associate curator of fossil reptiles at Chicago’s Field Museum, in an official release. Modern birds generally molt once a year in a “sequential” pattern. This means they only replace a few feathers at a time over a period of a few weeks. This permits them to fly even when they are molting. While other bird species lose all of their feathers at once and regenerate within a few weeks, the authors emphasize that this is unusual and is normally found in non-avian aquatic birds such as ducks.Ancient amber hold the secretThe researchers examined the molting process in archaic birds in two recent studies. The researchers could look back into prehistoric times, thanks to the 99 million years old fossils. What they discovered were baby bird feathers preserved in amber.This amber has been described as the "first definitive fossil evidence of juvenile molting." Interestingly, the specimen exhibited a rare mix of characteristics not found in any other living baby bird species. This was determined based on their capacity to make feathers as well as their dependency on their parents. Some newborn birds, known as Altricial birds, hatch naked and require extensive parental care before they can be left alone. Precocial species, on the other hand, are born with feathers and grow up on their own. Despite this, all newborn birds go through molts, which take a lot of energy. Illustration of what a newly hatched Enantiornithine bird may have looked like.Shundong Bi. “This specimen shows a totally bizarre combination of precocial and altricial characteristics. All the body feathers are basically at the exact same stage in development, so this means that all the feathers started growing simultaneously, or near simultaneously,” explained O’Connor. The team believes this specimen belonged to the Enantiornithines, a now-extinct precocial group of birds. Enantiornithines were doomed because the infant bird needed to stay warm while simultaneously going through a rapid molting phase – with no support at hand. “When the asteroid hit, global temperatures would have plummeted and resources would have become scarce, so not only would these birds have even higher energy demands to stay warm, but they didn’t have the resources to meet them,” noted O’Connor.Enantiornithines are thought to be one of the most diversified families of birds to live during the Cretaceous period. These birds, just like the mighty dinosaurs, were unable to withstand the conditions of the asteroid's impact and eventually went extinct. However, some ancestors of modern birds that molted once a year could have survived this massive asteroid impact. And this paved the way for the evolution of birds that we see today, like robins, pigeons, and many others. The findings have been published in the journals Cretaceous Research and Communications Biology. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You At 281 miles an hour, China's new high-speed maglev train is the world's fastestSmart roads, wireless EV charging, and the future of American infrastructureEngineers harness the power of flash joule tech for stronger, greener concreteVideo: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a catWorld's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' enginesAirless tires made with NASA tech could end punctures and rubber wasteCan we breathe on Mars? Is Europa habitable? What NASA’s work reveals about humanity's futureHow scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accidentUS weapon to jam Chinese, Russian satellites will be ready for battle by 2024Is wireless tech about to supercharge your world? Job Board