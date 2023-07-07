Ancient amber reveals how some birds survived asteroid-induced mass extinction

Birds were the only dinosaur group to survive the horrific asteroid strike that caused a mass extinction about 66 million years ago.

However, not all of the birds living at the time survived. That has created the baffling enigma that paleontologists have been attempting to unravel for decades – how did some avian ancestors survive while others perished?

Now, two new studies have zeroed in on one possible trait – molting.

Molting in modern birds

Molting is a process in which birds shed and re-grow their feathers. Feathers are formed of keratin, the same protein that produces human hair and fingernails.

Birds rely on feathers to execute a range of functions, including flying, swimming, camouflage, attracting mates, staying warm, and shielding their skin against the sun's rays.