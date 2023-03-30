Ancient giant amphibian that lived 250 million years ago, swam like modern crocodiles

The team studied an "exceptional set of trace fossils" for this study, which provided unique insights into the movement of these animals. Before this research, scientists mainly documented these amphibians using skeletal remains.

The trace fossils were discovered beautifully carved at the Dave Green palaeosurface in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Province. The body impressions were discovered imprinted on the rock surface of this site, which was once a part of an ancient Karoo Sea lagoon million years ago.

The researchers examined seven body impressions that revealed the animal's resting position as well as the number of tail marks that suggested swimming movement. The team surmised that one or two creatures were swimming from one resting spot to another, possibly searching for food.

The examination of these impressions resulted in the identification of this species. Several characteristics led them to believe that the creatures resembled crocodiles or giant salamanders.

The first clue was derived from the curved shape of the tail marks. This means that animals used to set in motion through the help of continuous side-to-side tail motions, just like modern crocodiles and salamanders. Another characteristic suggests that they tucked their legs against their bodies while swimming, which is also similar to modern crocodiles.

The authors concluded with a statement: “The findings of the study are significant because they help to fill in gaps in our knowledge of these ancient animals. The remarkable tracks and traces preserved on the Dave Green palaeosurface are a window onto the shoreline of the Karoo Sea roughly 255 million years ago, and provide direct evidence of how these animals moved and interacted with their environment.”