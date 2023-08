The first bees emerged over 120 million years ago, as revealed in a recent study in Current Biology. Surprisingly, these bees diversified and spread much faster than previously believed.

Their origin can be traced back to western Gondwana, an ancient supercontinent that included present-day Africa and South America.

Are there bee fossils?

"There's been a longstanding puzzle about the spatial origin of bees," said co-author Silas Bossert at WSU's Department of Entomology in a press release.

"For the first time, we have statistical evidence that bees originated on Gondwana," he added. "We now know that bees are originally southern hemisphere insects."