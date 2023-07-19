Ancient fossil trackways show evidence of raptor-prey attack in Pleistocene Europe

Archeologists in Europe have uncovered trace fossil evidence of a raptor bird preying on another animal, as per a report.

These trace fossils are from Europe's Late Pleistocene period between 129,000 to 11,700 years ago.

The newly identified trace fossil, also known as ichnotaxa, was discovered in aeolianite sandstones from the Malhao Formation on the Portuguese island of Pessegueiro.

The fine features retained in trace fossils can give insight into the species' thousands of years old movement activities, such as sprinting, hunting, scuffling, and even resting.

What the trace fossil showcase

In this coastal area, the ichnofossils were discovered preserved on the surface between rock strata.