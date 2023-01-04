Galactic archaeologists find the ancient heart of the Milky Way

Scientists identify the "poor old heart of the Milky Way" – the oldest stars in our galaxy.

The identified stars are metal-poor, as exhibited by their metallicity, which points to old age.

AI machine learning was instrumental in the discovery.

Taken against the human lifespan, the age of our home galaxy — the Milky Way — is mind-boggling, at about 13.6 billion years. Understanding how the galaxy was created and what was there before has been the task of galactic archaeologists, with a new study coming out that claims to have found “the poor old heart of the Milky Way.” What the scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA) spotted were the oldest stars in our galaxy — its ancient core that remained from the earliest days of the galaxy's formation.