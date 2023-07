Archeologists discovered the earliest preserved human genetic material in two million-year-old tooth fossils.

The specimen is most likely from the African hominid Paranthropus robustus (P. robustus). These prehistoric humans possessed unusually huge teeth with thick enamel.

As per Nature, it is noted to be the earliest genetic information ever gathered about any ancient hominid.

Protein sequencing of the enamel

Enrico Cappellini, a protein chemist at the University of Copenhagen, led a team that studied four P. robustus teeth samples collected from Swartkrans cave, roughly 40 kilometers northwest of Johannesburg.

They sequenced the proteins in the collected fossils to learn more about the early human species.

The amino acids found in each sample's enamel (the outer layer of teeth) were thoroughly examined using a method known as mass spectrometry. Through this method, they were able to pinpoint the sex to which the fossils belonged.