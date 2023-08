A recent international drilling expedition off the Norwegian coast has solidified the understanding that methane emissions from hydrothermal vents were pivotal in triggering global warming approximately 55 million years ago.

Significantly, the findings, unveiled in a recent in Nature Geoscience on August 3, overturn conventional assumptions that these vents operated in the deep recesses of the ocean.

Instead, these vents were active at extremely shallow or even above sea level. As a result, significantly larger quantities of methane were released into the atmosphere than previously believed.

Earth's powerful volcanic eruptions

Approximately 55 million years ago, the landmasses that would later become Europe and America began to drift apart, giving rise to the formation of the Atlantic Ocean.