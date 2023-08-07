Ancient lake microbes triggered 304-million-year-old warming

Our planet has a long history of global warming, spanning millions of years, as evidenced by a recent study published in Geology, which delves into a pivotal era 304 million years ago during the Late Paleozoic Ice Age.

The findings reveal evidence of increased sea surface temperature, continental ice decline, and oceanic environments flooding the land.

Ancient lake emissions

Dr. Liuwen Xia and a team of researchers from Nanjing University, China, embarked on a quest to uncover the secrets of an ancient warming episode.

﻿To unravel the mystery, the team investigated the impact of methane emissions from alkaline lakes with pH levels ranging from 9 to 12.