In some of South Africa's most dry locations, scientists have discovered ancient lakes, raising the possibility that Stone Age humans were more widespread than previously believed, according to a new study published in PNAS on May 15.

The research offers a rare picture of a diversified and productive area that may have sustained communities of prehistoric hunter-gatherers.

The mystery behind hunter-gatherers in South Africa

"This is currently the best evidence for when these lakes existed. This region has been something of a gap on the map, climatically and archaeologically," revealed lead author Dr. Andrew Carr from the University of Leicester School of Geography, Geology and the Environment in a press release.