Video: Enormous ancient lava was seen from space like a dark scar

As LiveScience reported, The Carrizozo Malpas, a basaltic lava flow, is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) long and occupies around 130 square miles (337 square kilometers).

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), it is one of the most extraordinary lava flows to have erupted on Earth in the previous 10,000 years. It is situated close to the city of Carrizozo in the Chihuahuan Desert in New Mexico.

Around 5,000 years ago, the eruption that gave rise to the Carrizozo Malpas started and lasted for 20 to 30 years. During that period, an underground shield volcano, which is now inactive, slowly began to spew lava out of the Earth. According to USGS, the molten rock was dispersed across a vast area by insulated lava tubes beneath the surface.

The new image was created as a mosaic from four photos shot on June 30 by an unnamed member of the Expedition 67 crew when they were on board the International Space Station.

The stitched-together image, one of the most comprehensive aerial photographs of the lava flow ever captured, was posted online on Monday, September 26, by the NASA Earth Observatory.

Although the ancient lava field may appear lifeless from above, Earth Observatory reports that a variety of desert plant species, including juniper trees, perennial flowers, and prickly pear cactuses (Opuntia), may flourish in the frozen magma.