Ancient life may have found a way to survive on ‘Slushball Earth’

A team of researchers from the China University of Geosciences in Wuhan conducted the new study.

Snowball Earth or Slushball Earth?

Two widely held hypotheses describe the Earth's intense glacial periods: "Snowball Earth" and "Slushball Earth" events.

The snowball theory holds that the Earth was completely covered in ice, whereas the Slushball theory indicates that the land was not completely frozen during extreme glaciation.

For experts, it has been a subject of an ongoing debate whether or not complex life thrived through the Marinoan Snowball Earth glaciation, which occurred about 654–635 million years ago. There is also little fossil evidence to help us understand their survival conditions. However, this new study adds to the missing picture of Earth back then.

The press release states that “habitable marine environments for the earliest forms of complex life may have been more extensive” than earlier estimated. Further adding, “habitable open-ocean conditions may have persisted even up to the mid-latitudes during the proposed ‘Snowball Earth’ event.”

Simply put, the new findings point towards the Slushball Earth event theory during the Marinoan Ice Age.