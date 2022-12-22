Ancient Mars did not have atmospheric oxygen, claims new research

Instead, the scientists have found that under Mars-like conditions, manganese oxides can be readily formed without any presence of atmospheric oxygen.

However, just because the material was formed without oxygen doesn’t mean it can be deduced that the molecule was not available. That’s where kinetic modeling comes in.

Manganese oxidation impossible

The scientists further used this process to show that manganese oxidation would not have been possible in the carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere present on ancient Mars.

“The link between manganese oxides and oxygen suffers from an array of fundamental geochemical problems,” said Jeffrey Catalano, a professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences and corresponding author of the study. Catalano was further supported in his work by Kaushik Mitra, a postdoctoral research associate at Stony Brook University.

The study highlighted that Mars is home to many halogen elements such as chlorine and bromine.

“Halogens occur on Mars in forms different from on the Earth, and in much larger amounts, and we guessed that they would be important to the fate of manganese,” Catalano said.

Catalano and his colleagues therefore conducted laboratory experiments using chlorate and bromate to oxidize manganese in water samples that mimicked fluids present on Mars’ surface in the ancient past.

Scientists once hoped that Mars may have had atmospheric oxygen. DaveAlan/iStock

“We were inspired by reactions seen during chlorination of drinking water,” Catalano said. “Understanding other planets sometimes requires us to apply knowledge gained from seemingly unrelated fields of science and engineering.”

The researchers found that the production of manganese oxide did not require the presence of oxygen and that overall oxygen is altogether incapable of forming these elements.