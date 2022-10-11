Ancient Martian life may have created the conditions for its own extinction

In a fascinating turn, Mars' life created an environment that was not conducive to the evolution of more complex life forms. At the same time, on Earth, a completely different story was unfolding. The new findings reveal a great deal about the tiny nuances that can drastically alter the habitability of a planet. They also point to new avenues of research in the search for extraterrestrial life.

Simulating ancient life on Mars

The team behind the new paper, led by astrobiologist Boris Sauterey from the Institut de Biologie de l'Ecole Normale Supérieure (IBENS) in Paris, France, conducted complex computer simulations to reach their results.

Their computer models simulated the ancient atmosphere and lithosphere of Mars while adding hydrogen-consuming microbes similar to those found on Earth at the earliest stage of evolution on the planet. Ultimately, the scientists found that the same microbes that gradually produced methane on Earth to warm the planet actually cooled Mars instead. This drove them deep under the red planet's crust in search of warmth for survival.

Ancient Mars was richer in carbon dioxide and hydrogen than Earth, and it would have needed these warming gasses to form a habitable environment for early life forms. Instead, scientists believe the early microbes started stripping hydrogen from the atmosphere and replacing it with methane. This served to slow down the warming greenhouse effect required — especially as Mars is further from the Sun than the Earth and is naturally cooler. The result is that Mars' surface eventually became the inhospitable red wasteland we know today.