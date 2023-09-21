Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Ancient Martian water body detected by new gravity study

Scientists believe that about 4 billion years ago, Mars had a warmer and wetter climate, with rain falling near the equator and carving out valleys with flowing water.
Rizwan Choudhury
| Sep 21, 2023 10:18 AM EST
science
This conceptual image reveals what the Kasei Valles region on Mars may have looked like three billion years ago. White areas are glaciers and blue represents ocean.
Credits: F. Schmidt/NASA/USGS/ESA/ DLR/FU Berlin (G. Neukum) 

A new way of studying the gravity of Mars has confirmed the theory that the red planet once had a vast ocean in its northern hemisphere.

The method, which uses gravity aspects derived from gravity anomalies, gives a clearer picture of the ancient Martian water body than previous approaches.

The late Noachian period

Mars was not always a cold and dry planet. Scientists believe that about 4 billion years ago, Mars had a warmer and wetter climate, with rain falling near the equator and carving out valleys with flowing water. The late Noachian period is considered the most habitable time on Mars when life could have emerged. However, this favorable climate did not last long, and Mars gradually lost its atmosphere and water, becoming the barren world we see today. The new study suggests that the habitable period on Mars lasted longer than previously thought, by about 500 million years, until the late Hesperian age. This means there was more time for life to evolve on Mars if it existed.

The research was published in July in the journal Icarus, associated with the American Astronomical Society’s Division for Planetary Sciences.

The study's lead author is Jaroslav Klokočník, professor emeritus at the Astronomical Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences. One of the co-authors is Gunther Kletetschka, associate research professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, who also works at Charles University in the Czech Republic.

Many individuals exhibit a keen interest in Martian water due to its potential implications for the existence of past or current life forms, potentially in the form of bacteria, as explained by Kletetschka. Applying this gravity-based method to search for water on Mars draws inspiration from its prior successful implementation on Earth.

This gravity method accurately identified the presence of an ancient lake's shoreline within a Northern African region. Remarkably, this discovery correlated with archaeological evidence that independently indicated the existence of such a shoreline.

The authors write that analyzing the gravity aspects of Mars can help us understand the planet better than just looking at gravity anomalies alone.

Gravity anomalies are differences in the gravitational force exerted by a planet’s surface features. A mountain would have a stronger gravitational force because it has more mass than expected on a smooth planet. Ocean basins and trenches would have weaker gravitational force.

In their Mars study, the authors used a technique developed by Klokočník that calculates gravity aspects from gravity anomaly measurements. Gravity aspects are mathematical expressions that describe gravity anomalies.

They also used data from the Mars Orbital Laser Altimeter instrument on NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor, which launched in November 1996 and mapped the planet for 4 ½ years.

Mars Global Surveyor.

Source: NASA 

NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor

The Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) was a spacecraft that orbited Mars for more than nine years, from November 1996 to October 2006. Its mission was to map the planet’s surface, atmosphere, and interior. One of its instruments was the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter (MOLA), which measured the height of surface features on Mars using a laser beam. MOLA collected altimetry data until June 2001 and then functioned as a radiometer until the end of the mission. MGS also carried a wide-angle camera system called the Mars Orbital Camera, which captured images of the planet’s weather patterns and seasonal changes. The camera observed that Mars had very repeatable weather, with some dust storms occurring at the same time and place every year. It also recorded local disturbances and dust devils that appeared after the first day of spring and lasted until autumn.

Klokočník used this technique to verify earlier research that found evidence of large paleolake's or paleoriver systems under the sands of the Sahara on Earth. His 2017 research paper also suggested that a part of the Grand Egyptian Sand Sea was once a paleolake.

The gravity aspects method has also been used to compare the surface features of Earth and Venus, which are covered by thick clouds. That research is described in a July 2023 paper in the journal Scientific Reports, where Kletetschka is also a co-author.

The prime study was published in the journal Icarus,

Study abstract:

We use Mars's recent global gravity field model (Konopliv et al., 2020) and compute the gravity aspects (descriptors). We introduce a unique method working with the gravity aspects for Mars to achieve novel information about Mars for geologists, geophysicists and others than is feasible by using traditional gravity anomalies alone. New map of gravity aspects allows a better constraining of possible northern paleo-ocean using the MOLA topography, the combed gravity strike angles and features of the fretted terrain as constraints for a “mean” paleo-seashore. The Valles Marineris would contain water that would flow into this ocean.

Job Board