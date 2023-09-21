Ancient Martian water body detected by new gravity study
Scientists believe that about 4 billion years ago, Mars had a warmer and wetter climate, with rain falling near the equator and carving out valleys with flowing water.
Sep 21, 2023
This conceptual image reveals what the Kasei Valles region on Mars may have looked like three billion years ago. White areas are glaciers and blue represents ocean.
