Ancient melting ice sheets carved tunnel valleys on the sea floor, says study

Tunnel valleys are giant underground ravines carved out by meltwater from ice sheets that drain into channels below them. The immense weight of the water cut deep canyons into the sea floor, which were then covered up by sediments over thousands of years.

According to a statement released by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), these valleys have been measured to be up to 93 miles (150 km) long, 3.7 miles (6 km) wide, and 1,640 feet (500 m) deep. It is likely that the collapse of ice shelves in Antarctica is also experiencing similar changes, except that we are not looking for them.

Tunnel valleys in the North Sea

Last year, the researchers at BAS mapped out the tunnel valleys that exist in the North Sea, which was covered by a giant ice sheet that covered parts of modern-day Europe as well as the U.K. during the last Ice Age. While the ice sheet is estimated to have formed 126,000 years ago and lasted till about 12,000 years ago, some of the buried canyons discovered by the researchers date back to two million years, the BAS statement said.

The researchers used 3D seismic reflection technology that emits sound waves under the seafloor to reveal the structures below. Now, combining the maps created using this technology with computer models, the researchers tried to probe the origin of these valleys and found them to have been carved out in a few centuries.

They also found that the formation of the valleys varies by season, with summer melting leading to more meltwater which can temporarily accelerate the valley's growth.