A new study discovered that millions of year-old moss – Takakia is becoming harder to locate due to accelerating climate change.

The slow-growing but also the fastest-evolving species ever studied is in danger of extinction. Takakia is a rare moss found only in small patches in the Tibetan Plateau and countries of Japan and the US, too, a statement by the scientists noted.

It took 18 expeditions for researchers to reach the moss’s 4,000-meter-high home in the Himalayas, where they collected samples and studied the species' habitat.

Ruoyang Hu, plant biologist and co-expedition leader from Capital Normal University in China, alluding to the challenges of conducting the research, stated: