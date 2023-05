A groundbreaking discovery has shed light on the emergence and migration of butterflies during the breakup of the supercontinent Pangaea.

Through meticulous research and a comprehensive study of butterfly genes, a team of experts has constructed the world's most giant butterfly tree of life, unraveling the remarkable evolution of these delicate creatures.

Around 100 million years ago, the first butterflies took flight in Central and North America—this pivotal moment coincided with the splitting apart of Pangaea, when North America became divided by a vast seaway, creating distinct regions in the east and west.

In the western portion of this ancient landscape, butterflies began their extraordinary journey, setting the stage for their global conquest.