Scientists have discovered hundreds of mummified bees inside their cocoons, according to a recent study published in Papers in Palaeontology.

These ancient cocoons, crafted nearly three thousand years ago, were unearthed at a new paleontological site on the coastal stretch of Odemira, Portugal.

Understanding the reasons for the mass death and mummification of bee populations thousands of years ago might offer crucial insights for developing strategies to cope with climate change.

Bees from Pharoah's time

2975 years ago corresponds with what geologists term the late Holocene. During this time, Pharaoh Siamun ruled over Lower Egypt, and the Zhou Dynasty flourished in China; however, a unique event in what is now the southwest coast of Portugal also unfolded.