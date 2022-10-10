Ancient Naples’ aqueducts could be the key to cooling cities

Their goal is to see whether this already-existing infrastructure, which is sometimes centuries old and set up underground, might stave off deadly heat waves in one of Europe's most heavily inhabited regions and one of the world's oldest cities.

Researchers use laser-scanning equipment to map the huge aqueduct network and underground canals in Naples. The goal is to determine whether resurfacing or revitalizing these antiquated rivers could mitigate the effects of the urban heat island effect.

As NBC News reported, "Naples is sometimes called the capital of the midday sun because of where it's located in the south of Italy," said Nick De Pace, an architect, and professor at the Rhode Island School of Design.

"It's a dense city in an area that is already dealing with geothermal heating. And then on top of that, you have climate change."

Coping with high temperature

Ancient Romans played a pioneering role in urban planning, including aqueducts and water systems.

“They are waterways or aqueducts that were constructed during that period and also during Roman times,” De Pace told Yale Climate Collections.

“That water is not refuse,” he adds. “That water coming from high streams and from Roman aqueducts and so forth could be rerouted and reused for the sake of cooling the city rather than being thrown directly into a wastewater system.”