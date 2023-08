A well-preserved fossil record has the ability to provide little clues about a long-lost ancient world and its peculiar inhabitants.

Paleontologists have now unearthed rare evidence of ancient parasites that infected a predatory aquatic species over 200 million years ago. They found that the now-extinct predator was infected by nematodes (roundworms) and other parasite species simultaneously.

The evidence was found preserved in ancient fossilized excrement or coprolite of the animal, which was examined by Thailand's Mahasarakham University.

The fossilized feces was recovered in Thailand's Huai Hin Lat Formation — dating back over 200 million years to the Late Triassic period.

Finding evidence of million years old parasites is incredibly rare. This is because parasites mostly thrive on their host's soft tissues, which seldom survive as fossils. As a result, one of the options is to look for parasite traces in fossilized feces remains.