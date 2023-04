The Colombian Andes had two "waves" of the extinction of large animals, according to fungus spores discovered in poo.

The presence of coprophilous fungal spores in sediment samples indicates the presence of huge animals in a particular location and time because the spores are a byproduct of the life cycle of megafauna (animals weighing more than 45 kg).

Led by the University of Exeter, the study found that large animals became locally extinct at Pantano de Monquentiva about 23,000 years ago and again about 11,000 years ago – with significant impacts on ecosystems.

The eastern cordillera town of Pantano de Monquentiva, 60 kilometers east of Bogota, provided samples for the study. The research was carried out for the first time in Colombia, as per the statement.

Co-authors Dr Felipe Franco-Gaviria and Ismael G. Espinoza collecting sediment samples at Monquentiva. J. Oughton 2019

“We know that large animals such as elephants play a vital role in regulating ecosystems, for example, by eating and trampling vegetation,” said Dr. Dunia H. Urrego of Exeter’s Global Systems Institute.