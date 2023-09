Traces of ancient proteins preserved in dinosaur fossil feathers have provided fresh insights into feather evolution.

Paleontologists from the University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland studied ancient feathers that are 125 million years old, originating from the dinosaur species Sinornithosaurus and the early bird Confuciusornis. Additionally, they analyzed a 50-million-year-old feather fossil discovered in the United States.

Sinornithosaurus is a small, feathered dinosaur that lived during the early Cretaceous period. Confuciusornis is considered one of the earliest birds in the avian fossil record.

X-ray analysis of feather fossils

As per the official release, previous research had indicated that fossilized dinosaur feathers displayed a composition distinct from the feathers of present-day birds.