During the Great Dying extinction event, a saber-tooth animal the size of a tiger called Inostrancevia was a key player in a shifting ecosystem. According to a recently discovered fossil, Inostrancevia may have traveled an incredible 7,000 kilometers across the supercontinent Pangaea to fill an ecological need left by the demise of top predators.

The research published in Current Biology clarifies the mechanics of the Permian extinction and provides insightful guidance for comprehending contemporary ecological catastrophes.

The Great Dying: A million-year extinction event

Ninety percent of Earth's species perished during the Great Dying, a devastating global extinction 252 million years ago. Massive volcanic eruptions that were the cause of it resulted in severe climate change and prepared the way for the emergence of dinosaurs.