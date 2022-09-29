An ancient shark may be the human jaw ancestor - here's why

"This is the oldest jawed fish with known anatomy," said Prof. ZHU Min from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

"The new data allowed us to place Fanjingshania in the phylogenetic tree of early vertebrates and gain much-needed information about the evolutionary steps leading to the origin of important vertebrate adaptations such as jaws, sensory systems, and paired appendages."

Skeletal development, including humans

One of the most astonishing things about Fanjingshania is showing evidence of extensive resorption and remodeling that are typically associated with skeletal development in bony fish, including humans.

"This level of hard tissue modification is unprecedented in chondrichthyans, a group that includes modern cartilaginous fish and their extinct ancestors," said lead author Dr. Plamen Andreev, a researcher at Qujing Normal University.

"It speaks about greater than currently understood developmental plasticity of the mineralized skeleton at the onset of jawed fish diversification."

"The new discovery puts into question existing models of vertebrate evolution by significantly condensing the timeframe for the emergence of jawed fish from their closest jawless ancestors. This will have profound impact on how we assess evolutionary rates in early vertebrates and the relationship between morphological and molecular change in these groups," said Dr. Ivan J. Sansom from the University of Birmingham.

Modern representatives of chondrichthyans (cartilaginous fishes) and osteichthyans (bony fishes and tetrapods) have contrasting skeletal anatomies and developmental trajectories that underscore the distant evolutionary split of the two clades. Recent work on upper Silurian and Devonian jawed vertebrates has revealed similar skeletal conditions that blur the conventional distinctions between osteichthyans, chondrichthyans, and their jawed gnathostome ancestors. Here we describe the remains (dermal plates, scales, and fin spines) of a chondrichthyan, Fanjingshania renovates gen. et sp. nov., from the lower Silurian of China that pre-date the earliest articulated fossils of jawed vertebrates. Fanjingshania possesses dermal shoulder girdle plates and a complement of fin spines that have a striking anatomical similarity to those recorded in a subset of stem chondrichthyans (climatiid ‘acanthodians’). Uniquely among chondrichthyans, however, it demonstrates osteichthyan-like resorptive shedding of scale odontodes (dermal teeth) and an absence of odontogenic tissues in its spines. Our results identify the independent acquisition of these conditions in the chondrichthyan stem group, adding Fanjingshania to an increasing number of taxa nested within conventionally defined acanthodians. The discovery of Fanjingshania provides the strongest support yet for a proposed early Silurian radiation of jawed vertebrates before their widespread appearance5 in the fossil record in the Lower Devonian series.