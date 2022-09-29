Ancient stars that 'tore themselves apart' as they were dying have just been found, says new study

There's something about 'Gemini' (the telescope)

The GNIRS splits the light emitted by cosmic entities into their associated wavelengths, each of which carries information about the elements the object is made of. The telescope is one of the few of its size with suitable equipment to achieve such observations.

Still, figuring out how much of each element is present is a challenge because a line's brightness in a spectrum depends on many other things besides the element's abundance.

The new study could be the clearest evidence of a pair-instability supernova

In the Milky Way's halo, chemical searches for a previous generation of high-mass Population III stars were conducted in the past, and at least one preliminary identification was made in 2014. Yoshii and his colleagues, however, consider that their new discovery gives the clearest signal of a pair-instability supernova based on the exceptionally low magnesium-to-iron abundance ratio displayed in this quasar.

Whatever the case, many more observations will be required to verify this theory and determine whether other objects have comparable properties.

Abstract:

The search for Population III stars has fascinated and eluded astrophysicists for decades. One promising place for capturing evidence of their presence must be high-redshift objects; signatures should be recorded in their characteristic chemical abundances. We deduce the Fe and Mg abundances of the broadline region (BLR) from the intensities of ultraviolet Mg ii and Fe ii emission lines in the near-infrared spectrum of UKIDSS Large Area Survey (ULAS) J1342+0928 at z = 7.54, by advancing our novel flux-to-abundance conversion method developed for quasars up to z ∼ 3. We find that the BLR of this quasar is extremely enriched, by a factor of 20 relative to the solar Fe abundance, together with a very low Mg/Fe abundance ratio: [Fe/H] = +1.36 ± 0.19 and [Mg/Fe] =−1.11 ± 0.12, only 700 million years after the Big Bang. We conclude that such an unusual abundance feature cannot be explained by the standard view of chemical evolution that considers only the contributions from canonical supernovae. While there remains uncertainty in the high-mass end of the Population III initial mass function, here we propose that the larger amount of iron in ULAS J1342+0928 was supplied by a pair-instability supernova (PISN) caused by the explosion of a massive Population III star in the high-mass end of the possible range of 150–300 M⊙ . Chemical evolution models based on initial PISN enrichment well explain the trend in [Mg/Fe]-z all the way from z < 3 to z = 7.54. We predict that stars with very low [Mg/Fe] at all metallicities are hidden in the galaxy, and they will be efficiently discovered by ongoing new-generation photometric surveys.