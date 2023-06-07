Ancient steroid molecules found in 1.64 billion-year-old rocks 

Much before ancient humans, Earth was largely populated with microbial life forms in prehistoric times. And now, scientists have traced back an ancient record of the eukaryotic life on the Earth.

To begin, Eukaryotes are a diverse group of organisms with nuclei in their cells. It is a broad term that refers to the "kingdom of life," which includes all animals, plants, and algae. Eukaryotes are estimated to have been around for more than 2 billion years.

A team of researchers has discovered a unique molecular record of eukaryotes. Finding early eukaryotic fossils may aid in better understanding the conditions underlying the evolution of complex forms of life.