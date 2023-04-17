Ancient viral remains in our bodies could help fight lung cancer, study finds

For thousands of years, the complex, highly-organized human biological structure has evolved to sustain our lives. And you might be surprised to learn that there are ancient virus relics living inside our bodies that have been passed down for millions of years.

Endogenous retroviruses (ERVs), which originated from our ancestors' infections, could play a critical role in the fight against lung cancer.

“ERVs have been hiding as viral footprints in the human genome for thousands or millions of years so it’s fascinating to think that the diseases of our ancestors might be key to treating diseases today", said George Kassiotis, head of the Retroviral Immunology Laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute, in a statement.

Defensive role of ancient viruses

According to the study, this ancient viral DNA accounts for nearly five percent of the human genome.

ERVs are mostly dormant, but they are activated when they sense cancerous cells. As a result, an immediate immune response is generated to target and attack the cancer cells.

The ERVs act much like an alarm system, eliciting an immune response from B cells, which are well-known for producing antibodies to combat infections, such as Covid.

These immune cell mechanisms were studied in mice with cancer as well as in human tumor samples.