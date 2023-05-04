How an Andean Condor poo reveals a 2200-year record of diet and nest site usage

We all know the concept of evolution and adaptation. So, we know animals adapt to environmental changes to ensure their survival. Unfortunately, monitoring data is often unavailable beyond a few decades. So, studying these evolutionary changes beyond a few years is quite challenging. We can hardly document long-term changes.

Andean condors are the largest birds of prey. They have a wingspan of over three meters and a weight of over 15kg. Found in South America's Andes Mountains, the condors are also threatened with extinction. There are only around 10,000 remaining. To protect them, we need information about their behavior and ecology. This is challenging because these vultures spend most of their time in remote mountain areas.