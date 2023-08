A team of scientists from the University of Cambridge devised a new method for measuring dark energy in regions of space that are relatively near Earth.

They found that it may be possible to detect and measure dark energy by studying the mass and motion of Andromeda, the nearest galaxy to our own, a press statement reveals.

Andromeda could reveal the mysteries of dark energy

The Andromeda galaxy is the only galaxy that isn't traveling farther and farther away from Earth due to the expansion of the universe. In fact, it is on a slow-motion collision course with the Milky Way galaxy and will cannibalize our galaxy billions of years from now.