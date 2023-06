The face of a 16-year-old female buried in the 7th century near Cambridge has been reconstructed.

The University of Cambridge researchers used a recovered skull to recreate the young woman's face.

The researchers also examined the bones, revealing that she immigrated to England from Central Europe at a young age.

Reconstruction of the face

An interdisciplinary team of forensic artists, bioarchaeologists, and archaeologists meticulously examined the bones, notably the skull.

Measurements of the skull and tissue depth data for Caucasian females were used for facial reconstruction. The researchers were unsure of her exact eye and hair color without DNA analysis, but they believe the image provides a good representation of what the woman might have looked like months before she died.