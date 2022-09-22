This scientist may have just solved how animals can sense direction using Earth's magnetic field

Until now, this sixth sense, known as magnetoreception, remained one of the greatest mysteries to sensory biologists.

One hundred 'special' hair cells are needed to perceive Earth's magnetic field- proving one of two theories for magnetoreception

Using statistical analysis, Dr. Kirill Kavokin at St Petersburg State University, Russia, demonstrated that animals use about one hundred of these hair cells to perceive Earth's magnetic field. The fascinating result could provide a boost in knowledge for biologists to understand the origins of magnetoreception and finally identify the mechanisms behind this nature.

The new study supports one of two leading theories of magnetoreception. This is the presence of 'stereocilia,' which are bundles of hair cells in the inner ear. Scientists propose that magnetite nanocrystals are attached to the stereocilia. Because this iron-based mineral can become permanently magnetized, it aligns itself with Earth's magnetic field. As the animal's orientation changes, magnetite forces changes in the orientations of the stereocilia attached to it.

And that's not all. The theory is also based on how mechanoreceptors i.e. nerves cells, which can detect mechanical pressure, pick up these changes in stereocilia orientation. In this way, the animal gains a physical sense of a magnetic field. Whether these nerve cells are sensitive enough to detect such subtle changes remains uncertain- until now.