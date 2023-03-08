Antarctic ozone hole increased by 10% due to Australian megafires

Tens of millions of acres were scorched during this incident; the fires are considered to be the most destructive in American history. Additionally, more than 1 million tons of smoke were emitted into the atmosphere.

The MIT researchers discovered a formerly unrecognized chemical process via which smoke particles from the Australian wildfires exacerbated ozone depletion.

The southern hemisphere's mid-latitudes, including the areas surrounding Australia, New Zealand, and some sections of Africa and South America, experienced a 3-5 percent reduction in total ozone due to this fire-triggered reaction.

Furthermore, the fires appear to have impacted the polar areas, eating away at the edges of the ozone hole above Antarctica, according to the researchers' model. By the end of 2020, smoke from the Australian wildfires had increased the size of the Antarctic ozone hole by 2.5 million square kilometers, or 10 percent more than the previous year.

That said, it remains to be seen what kind of long-term impact wildfires will have on ozone recovery.

How are wildfires destroying the Ozone?

Building on a previous study by the team, they uncovered that chlorine-containing compounds, originally emitted by factories as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), could react with the surface of fire aerosols. This interaction created a chemical cascade that produced chlorine monoxide — the ultimate ozone-depleting molecule.

"But that didn't explain all the changes that were observed in the stratosphere," Solomon said. "There was a whole bunch of chlorine-related chemistry that was totally out of whack."