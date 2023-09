NASA recently discovered the rapid melting of the Himalayan glaciers, with half vanishing as the planet crosses the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature threshold, and other recent studies have reported the melting of sea ice in both Antarctica and Arctic regions affecting the ecosystem.

The human-induced emissions causing the current climate crisis lead to high global temperatures.

Earlier today, The Guardian reported that Antarctica has likely broken a new record for the lowest annual maximum amount of sea ice around the continent, beating the previous low by a million square kilometers.

New-record summer lows

In 2023, the ice extent reached a maximum of 1.75 million square kilometers less than the historical average and roughly a million square kilometers less than the prior record low established in 1986.