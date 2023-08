Antarctica is missing an Argentina-sized amount of sea ice — around 1.6 million square kilometers (0.6 million square miles—reaching unprecedented lows for this time of year, according to a recent CNN article.

Each year, as the Antarctic summer draws to a close in February, the sea ice surrounding the continent naturally reaches its lowest point, only to grow back during the winter.

However, researchers have noticed this year that it has not bounced back as usual.

Antarctic sea ice 2023

Contrary to the Arctic, where sea ice has been consistently decreasing due to the climate crisis, Antarctica's sea ice has displayed significant fluctuations over the last few decades, making it challenging for researchers to discern its response to global heating.